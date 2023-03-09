Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 1:22PM PST until March 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches, with up to 18
inches over higher terrain. Winds gusting from 40 to 60 mph
mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting from 20 to
40 mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, portions of Klamath,
Lake, and Modoc counties, including Alturas, Lakeview, Adel,
Paisley, Summer Lake, Silver Lake, Chemult, and portions of
Highways 395, 140, 31, and 97 especially over area passes. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, all other areas including Klamath
Falls, Chiloquin, Blithe, Fort Rock, Crescent, and all other
area roadways.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall accumulation rates will near 1
inch per hour Thursday evening over area passes.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.