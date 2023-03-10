Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 1:57AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, except 6 to 18 inches above 2500 feet. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map