Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 2:33PM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph along higher
peaks.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and
Ochoco- John Day Highlands. In Washington, Northwest Blue
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some snow showers this evening will bring
brief heavy snowfall with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per
hour.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.