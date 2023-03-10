Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 2:33PM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph along exposed

ridges.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.