Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 3:40AM PST until March 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches, with up to 18

inches over higher terrain. Winds gusting from 40 to 60 mph

mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting from 20 to

40 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, portions of Klamath,

Lake, and Modoc counties, including Alturas, Lakeview, Adel,

Paisley, Summer Lake, Silver Lake, Chemult, and portions of

Highways 395, 140, 31, and 97 especially over area passes. For

the Winter Weather Advisory, all other areas including Klamath

Falls, Chiloquin, Blithe, Fort Rock, Crescent, and all other

area roadways.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.