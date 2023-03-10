Skip to Content
today at 12:41 PM
Published 3:57 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 3:57AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 17 inches. Winds could gust as high as
45 mph along exposed ridges.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In
Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow amounts of 3 to 6 inches will be
possible for lower elevations, including the I-84 corridor
through the Blue Mountains.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

