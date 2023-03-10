Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 3:57AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph along exposed ridges.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The higher peaks will have one to two
feet of snow with this system. La Pine and Sunriver should
expect total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.