Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 3:57AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph along exposed ridges.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The higher peaks will have one to two

feet of snow with this system. La Pine and Sunriver should

expect total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.