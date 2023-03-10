Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 5:53AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches, except 7 to 14 inches above 2500 feet, and 2 to 4

inches below 2000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map