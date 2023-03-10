Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 9:30AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph along exposed

ridges.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and the

Ochoco-John Day Highlands. In Washington, Northwest Blue

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow amounts of 3 to 6 inches will be

possible for lower elevations, including the I-84 corridor

through the Blue Mountains.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.