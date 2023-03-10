Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 9:30AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph along exposed
ridges.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The higher peaks will have a total of one
to two feet of snow with this system.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.