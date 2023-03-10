Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 2:59PM PST until March 10 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Winds gusting from 20 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern

and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central

and Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.