Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 2:59PM PST until March 10 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting from 20 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern
and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central
and Eastern Lake County.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.