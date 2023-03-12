Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 2:39PM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou County including
Macdoel and Dorris, and portions of Modoc County including State
Route 299 between Adin and Canby and State Route 139 between
Canby and Newell as well as the Warner Mountains. In Oregon,
Klamath Basin south of Klamath Falls, the northeast Klamath/Lake
counties border, and Lake County including portions of US Route
395 and State Route 31 north of Valley Falls and State Route
140 east of Lakeview and the cities of Lakeview, Paisley, Summer
Lake, and Silver Lake.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.