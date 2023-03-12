Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 2:39PM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou County including

Macdoel and Dorris, and portions of Modoc County including State

Route 299 between Adin and Canby and State Route 139 between

Canby and Newell as well as the Warner Mountains. In Oregon,

Klamath Basin south of Klamath Falls, the northeast Klamath/Lake

counties border, and Lake County including portions of US Route

395 and State Route 31 north of Valley Falls and State Route

140 east of Lakeview and the cities of Lakeview, Paisley, Summer

Lake, and Silver Lake.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.