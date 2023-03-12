Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 1:25PM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches, except 3 to 6 inches above 2500 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map