Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 1:25PM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 9 inches, with the highest snow amounts falling above
3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map