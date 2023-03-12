Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 2:55PM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches mainly along the crest of the Cascades and passes while
lower elevations could see 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels Monday morning will begin
around 4500 to 5500 feet and then lower Monday afternoon as a
cold front pushes through the region. Most of the snow impacting
travel over the passes will occur Monday afternoon and evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.