Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 2:01AM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, portions of Modoc County and northeast

Siskiyou County, including Macdoel, Dorris, Higways 299 and 139,

and the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, portions of the Klamath

Basin south of Klamath Falls, the high terrain of the Fremont-

Winema national Forest, and much of Lake County, including

portions of Highways 395, 31, and 140, and the cities of

Lakeview, Paisley, Summer Lake, and Silver Lake.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.