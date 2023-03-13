Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 2:01AM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, portions of Modoc County and northeast
Siskiyou County, including Macdoel, Dorris, Higways 299 and 139,
and the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, portions of the Klamath
Basin south of Klamath Falls, the high terrain of the Fremont-
Winema national Forest, and much of Lake County, including
portions of Highways 395, 31, and 140, and the cities of
Lakeview, Paisley, Summer Lake, and Silver Lake.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.