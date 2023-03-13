Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 3:40AM PDT until March 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.