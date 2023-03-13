Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 4:59PM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In California, portions of Modoc County and northeast
Siskiyou County, including Macdoel, Dorris, Highways 299 and
139, and the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, portions of the
Klamath Basin south of Klamath Falls, the high terrain of the
Fremont- Winema national Forest, and much of Lake County,
including portions of Highways 395, 31, and 140, and the
cities of Lakeview, Paisley, Summer Lake, and Silver Lake.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

