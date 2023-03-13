Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 2:12AM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 10 inches, with the highest snow amounts falling above

3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map