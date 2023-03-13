Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 2:50PM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

