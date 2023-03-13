Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:35AM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches

mainly along and near the crest. Elsewhere, as high as 2 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph late morning to mid afternoon.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and difficult travel.

The hazardous conditions could impact the commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Snow levels will be above 4500 feet through

morning and then lower this afternoon with a cold front. Snow

levels will become 3000-4000 ft by 5 PM. Most of the travel

impacts over the passes will occur this afternoon and evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.