Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:35AM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches
mainly along and near the crest. Elsewhere, as high as 2 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph late morning to mid afternoon.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and difficult travel.
The hazardous conditions could impact the commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Snow levels will be above 4500 feet through
morning and then lower this afternoon with a cold front. Snow
levels will become 3000-4000 ft by 5 PM. Most of the travel
impacts over the passes will occur this afternoon and evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.