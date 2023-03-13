Skip to Content
March 14, 2023 5:05 AM
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 8:08PM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

