Dense Fog Advisory issued March 14 at 3:06AM PDT until March 14 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Visibilities of 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities
will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If
driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
