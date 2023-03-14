Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 12:24PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above

4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day

Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest accumulations are expected above

4500 feet across the mountain passes, especially in moderate to

heavy snow bands this afternoon and evening. Lighter totals of

up to 3 inches expected below 4500 feet.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.