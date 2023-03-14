Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 12:24PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above
4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day
Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest accumulations are expected above
4500 feet across the mountain passes, especially in moderate to
heavy snow bands this afternoon and evening. Lighter totals of
up to 3 inches expected below 4500 feet.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.