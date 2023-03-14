Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 7:45PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day

Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest accumulations are expected above

4500 feet across the mountain passes, especially in moderate to

heavy snow bands tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.