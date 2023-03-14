Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 8:50PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…John Day Basin.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest accumulations are expected above

4500 feet across the mountain passes, especially in moderate

to heavy snow bands tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.