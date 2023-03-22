Winter Storm Warning issued March 22 at 12:54PM PDT until March 25 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with higher amounts at the

crests. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.