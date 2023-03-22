Winter Storm Warning issued March 22 at 2:25PM PDT until March 25 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 15 inches, except 15 to 25 inches above

2500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and

Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South

Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means

severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring.

Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel

dangerous.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map