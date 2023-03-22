Winter Storm Warning issued March 22 at 2:25PM PDT until March 25 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 15 to 25 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow
means severe winter weather conditions are expected or
occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will
make travel dangerous.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map