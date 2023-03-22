Winter Storm Warning issued March 22 at 2:25PM PDT until March 25 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 15 to 25 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow

means severe winter weather conditions are expected or

occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will

make travel dangerous.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map