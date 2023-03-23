Winter Storm Warning issued March 23 at 2:14PM PDT until March 25 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts
at the crests. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From now to 5 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Motorists should be prepared for winter driving
conditions across the Cascade passes, especially at night and
early in the morning during this multi-day event.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.