Winter Storm Warning issued March 23 at 2:43PM PDT until March 25 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 18 to 25
inches above 2500 feet, and 3 to 7 inches below 2000 feet.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South
Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations for elevations
below 1000 feet will range from a dusting to 5 inches, with the
heavier accumulations favoring the higher elevations.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map