Winter Storm Warning issued March 23 at 2:43PM PDT until March 25 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 18 to 25

inches above 2500 feet, and 3 to 7 inches below 2000 feet.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and

Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South

Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations for elevations

below 1000 feet will range from a dusting to 5 inches, with the

heavier accumulations favoring the higher elevations.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map