Winter Storm Warning issued March 23 at 4:22AM PDT until March 25 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12

inches, except 10 to 20 inches above 2000 ft in elevation.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and

Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South

Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations for elevations

below 1000 feet will range from a dusting to 4 inches, with the

heavier accumulations favoring the higher elevations.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map