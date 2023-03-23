Winter Storm Warning issued March 23 at 4:22AM PDT until March 25 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2

feet, except up to 3 feet above 3500 feet in elevation. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations for elevations

below 2000 feet will be 4 to 12 inches, with the heavier amounts

favoring the higher elevations.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map