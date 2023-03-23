Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 12:18PM PDT until March 24 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches with 4 to 6 inches possible over higher terrain. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of Highway 97 through northern Klamath County

and portions of Highway 140 in eastern Klamath County and

western Lake County and including the cities of Chemult,

Crescent, Sprague River, and Beatty.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.