today at 5:53 PM
Published 10:10 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 10:10AM PDT until March 25 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Motorists should be prepared for winter driving
conditions across the Cascade passes, especially at night and
early in the morning during this multi-day event.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lighter snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches are expected along US-97.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.

National Weather Service

