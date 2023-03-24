Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 10:10AM PDT until March 25 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Motorists should be prepared for winter driving

conditions across the Cascade passes, especially at night and

early in the morning during this multi-day event.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lighter snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches are expected along US-97.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.