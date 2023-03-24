Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 1:58PM PDT until March 25 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and

Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South

Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map