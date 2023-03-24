Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 1:58PM PDT until March 25 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 11

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds combined with falling snow may

produce blowing snow conditions with reduced visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map