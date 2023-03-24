Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 3:32AM PDT until March 25 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts at the crests.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Motorists should be prepared for winter driving
conditions across the Cascade passes, especially at night and
early in the morning during this multi-day event.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lighter snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
are expected along US-97.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.