Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 4:32AM PDT until March 25 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches below 2000 feet, 8 to 12 inches between 2000 and 2500
feet, and 12 to 20 inches above 2500 feet. Winds gusting as high
as 50 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map