Special Weather Statement issued March 25 at 12:44PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Showers over central and northeast Oregon and far southeast
Washington this afternoon and evening will be accompanied by snow
pellets and gusty outflow winds. While most showers will not
strengthen into thunderstorms, there may be a stray thunderstorm
in the vicinity. Travelers should be prepared for heavy snow
shower and outflow winds 25 to 35 mph that will cause difficulty
in driving. If you hear thunder, seek shelter inside a sturdy
building or hard topped vehicle.

National Weather Service

