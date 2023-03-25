Winter Storm Warning issued March 25 at 4:55AM PDT until March 25 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 4 inches.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Visibilities could
be reduced in heavy snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.