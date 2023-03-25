Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 1:41 PM
Published 5:02 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued March 25 at 5:02AM PDT until March 25 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South
Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content