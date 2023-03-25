Winter Storm Warning issued March 25 at 5:02AM PDT until March 25 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map