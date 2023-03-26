Wind Advisory issued March 26 at 2:06PM PDT until March 28 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including the cities of

Canby, Alturas, Davis Creek and Willow Ranch. Highways 139, 299,

and 395. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western, Central and Eastern Lake County, including the cities

of Beatty, Bly, Lakeview, Summer lake, Paisley, Valley Falls and

Adel. Highways, 31 south of Silver Lake, 395, and 140 east of

Beatty.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Monday to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds are expected to be strongest over the

ridges and mainly in the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday

morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.