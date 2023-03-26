Wind Advisory issued March 26 at 2:06PM PDT until March 28 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including the cities of
Canby, Alturas, Davis Creek and Willow Ranch. Highways 139, 299,
and 395. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western, Central and Eastern Lake County, including the cities
of Beatty, Bly, Lakeview, Summer lake, Paisley, Valley Falls and
Adel. Highways, 31 south of Silver Lake, 395, and 140 east of
Beatty.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Monday to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds are expected to be strongest over the
ridges and mainly in the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday
morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.