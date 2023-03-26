Skip to Content
Published 2:04 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 26 at 2:04PM PDT until March 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph along exposed ridges will cause
blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.

National Weather Service

