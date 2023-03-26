Winter Weather Advisory issued March 26 at 2:48PM PDT until March 28 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph over high, exposed terrain.
* WHERE…The Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County,
and Western Lake County. This includes areas along Highway 97
north of Chiloquin to the junction of Highway 97 and 58 and
surrounding higher terrain.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch per
hour Monday night through Tuesday morning. The combination of
strong winds and snow will result in reduced visibilities and
occasional whiteout conditions.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.