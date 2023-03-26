Winter Weather Advisory issued March 26 at 2:48PM PDT until March 28 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph over high, exposed terrain.

* WHERE…The Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County,

and Western Lake County. This includes areas along Highway 97

north of Chiloquin to the junction of Highway 97 and 58 and

surrounding higher terrain.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch per

hour Monday night through Tuesday morning. The combination of

strong winds and snow will result in reduced visibilities and

occasional whiteout conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.