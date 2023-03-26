Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 26 at 6:50PM PDT until March 28 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to noon PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

