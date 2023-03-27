Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 2:09AM PDT until March 28 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including the cities of
Canby, Alturas, Davis Creek and Willow Ranch. Highways 139,
299, and 395. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County
and Western, Central and Eastern Lake County, including the
cities of Beatty, Bly, Lakeview, Summer lake, Paisley, Valley
Falls and Adel. Highways, 31 south of Silver Lake, 395, and
140 east of Beatty.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Monday to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds are expected to be strongest over the
ridges, especially in the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday
morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.