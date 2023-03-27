Winter Storm Warning issued March 27 at 3:14AM PDT until March 28 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as

50 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, central and north-central

Klamath County as well as the mountains in far western Lake

County. This includes areas along Highway 97 between Modoc Point

and south of Crescent, areas across eastern Klamath including

Sprague River, Beatty, Bly, and portions of Highway 140 between

Dairy to west of Lakeview. The Winter Weather advisory includes

far northern Klamath County from Crescent north and southern

Klamath south of Modoc Point, including Klamath Falls and

surrounding areas.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour possible

Monday night through Tuesday morning in the warning area. The

combination of strong winds and snow will result in reduced

visibilities and occasional whiteout conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.