Winter Storm Warning issued March 27 at 3:51AM PDT until March 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14
inches except 1 to 4 inches along US-97 between Bend and La Pine
and below 4000 feet along US-20. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are
expected along the Cascade crest this evening through Tuesday
afternoon.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.